Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
1820 Broadway
Denver, CO
Laura Stevens
Laura Lynn Stevens


Stevens, Laura Lynn

Laura Lynn Stevens, 72, daughter of Pierce W. and Ruth T. Stevens, died on March 20, 2019 in Concord, Massachusetts, with family by her side. Laura was born on July 18, 1946 in Catskill, NY, and grew up in Greenville, NY.
Laura graduated from Greenville Central School in 1964 and from the University of Denver in 1969. She enjoyed three especially rewarding chapters in her professional life, all of which focused on people. She taught in Westminster, CO, influencing hundreds of elementary school students. In the 1980s, she and her sister Barbara took over the operation of their mother's country inn in upstate New York. In the 1990s and 2000s, Laura directed the Parent Program at the University of Denver. While at DU, in collaboration with eight other professionals from universities all over the country, Laura founded the Association of Higher Education Parent/Family Program Professionals, or AHEPPP. AHEPPP grew from a group of nine visionary women, to an organization that now includes leaders from 180 colleges and universities. Her work involved building something, always for the benefit of others. She was exceptionally good at nurturing relationships.
Laura leaves her sisters: Marla Stevens, Anita Sanctuary (David), and Barbara Stevens (Wayne); a niece, Laura Navarre (David); four nephews: Aaron Wykoff, Michael Sanctuary (Marye Virginia), Steven Oare (Maura), and Ryan McManus (Shauna); three great nephews and nieces; four aunts, an uncle, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Laura on April 6, at 1:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver, CO. The carillon bells at the University of Denver will peal in Laura's honor following the service. Interment at the family plot at the Greenville Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Laura's memory to Dr. Ursula Matulonis's Research Fund, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Please refer to www.concordfuneral.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 27, 2019
