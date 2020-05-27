Laura Mae Myers
1966 - 2020
Myers, Laura Mae

Laura Mae Myers passed away peacefully with her family around her with love on April 6, 2020. Raised in Littleton, CO, she was the daughter of Harry Reinig and Jacqueline (O'Neill) Reinig. She graduated from Columbine High School in 1984 and Colorado State University in 1988 with a B.S. degree majoring in Housing and Interior Environment. Laura married her high school sweetheart Tyler Myers on August 8, 1988. Laura is survived by her husband, and three children Sean, Paige, and Luke of Castle Rock Colorado, parent in-laws Larry and Sandra (Sandy) Myers of Littleton, CO, siblings Richard Reinig (Lakewood, CO), Pete Reinig (Lakewood, CO), Debbie Horning (Littleton, CO), and Mark Reinig (Highlands Ranch, CO) and extended family to include brother-in laws, sister-in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Laura's happiest times were spent with her family at home (especially during Christmas) and on family sight-seeing trips and gatherings. Laura also loved her pet dogs. Laura had impeccable hand writing and she just loved being around people, especially her family and friends. People always commented on how organized and detailed oriented she was along with her great sense of humor. She was known and loved by many and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services to be scheduled at a later time due to Pandemic.




Published in Denver Post on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
