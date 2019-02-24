|
|
Wierman, Laura
"Lou"
5/27/1925 - 2/16/2019
Laura "Lou" Wierman, age 93, died at Denver Hospice on Saturday, February 16, from complications from a fall.
She was born on May 27, 1925 in Denver and attended East High School and the University of Colorado-Boulder, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She was an avid University of Colorado and Denver Broncos football fan and travelled internationally extensively and enthusiastically.
After her marriage to Dr. William H. Wierman, the couple moved to Rochester, Minnesota for several years before they returned to Denver. She was a long-time member of the Denver Country Club and had a close group of friends whom she had known since elementary school.
Survivors include grandson Dylan MacDougall of Denver, niece Ellen Dumm of Denver, nephew Mark Dumm of Elizabeth, CO and niece Diane Seccombe of Denver. She was preceded in death by her daughters Lynn and Amy, son Hank, husband Dr. William H. Wierman and brother Dr. James B. Dumm, all of Denver.
Despite the many setbacks she faced during her life, she maintained an upbeat, positive and fun personality to the very end. She enjoyed a good celebration or party and was always generous with her compliments and thanks.
Memorial services are pending.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019