Laurann McCarthy

Laurann McCarthy Obituary
McCarthy, Laurann

Laurann McCarthy, 85, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas F. McCarthy, daughter Laurann McCarthy, son Tom McCarthy, daughter-in-law Tamara McCarthy and grandchildren Brian and Kevin McCarthy. Services are as follows at Spirit of Christ Catholic Church, 7400 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO, 80003:
Visitation Thursday, March 12th at 5:30 p.m., followed by Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday, March 13th at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch in the John XXIII Center at Sprit of Christ Catholic Church.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
