Laureda Walsh
1924 - 2020
Walsh, Laureda
Reda
11/20/1924 - 8/29/2020

Reda quietly passed away after a short stay in hospice. She was well known for her outgoing and friendly personality, her love of travel, her busy and organized lifestyle. She had been active in PEO and Kiwanis, serving as Lt Governor at one point. Her husband, Peter Walsh, died in 1992. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Florey and Susan Maki (Jack), grandson Brian Florey (Jorie), great grandchildren Meena and Holden, and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be at Olinger Chapel Hill on September 4 at 10 am with a reception to follow. We welcome friends and family in person, or on Zoom. Please visit OlingerChapelHill.com for details.


Published in Denver Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
3037713960
