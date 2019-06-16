|
|
Guthrie, Lauren
Lauren Elizabeth Guthrie was born March 16, 2001 in Denver, Colorado. She passed away on June 6, 2019. She is survived by her immediate family: father Rob Guthrie, mother Susie Guthrie (Hampton), sister Sarah, and brother Josh; her grandparents, Bob Guthrie, Ruth and Wells Hampton, and Ann and Jim Meiggs; her aunts and uncles, Kim and David Nowlin, Mike and Ann Schafer-Meiggs, David Meiggs, Julie Hampton, Mike Naddra, and Kristina Naddra; her cousins Olivia, Adam, Audrey and Ava. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Pam Guthrie.
A celebration of her life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Avenue in Englewood, on Monday, June 17 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lauren's honor to the or to the Lauren Guthrie Make a Difference Fund at http://coloradogives.org/laurenguthriemakeadifference.
For more information about Lauren and to sign the online register book please visit BullockMortuary.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019