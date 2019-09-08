|
|
Sampson, Laurence
Larry
October 16th, 1935 - August 9th, 2019
Commercial Photographer
Laurence (Larry) Sampson, 83, passed away on August 9th, 2019 at High Pointe Assisted Living in Denver, Colorado. Larry was born October 16th, 1935 in Kansas City, MO and grew up in Independence, MO. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1953, and the high school scholarship fund remained a favorite beneficiary of Larry's throughout his life. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 in a role supporting the Nike Air Radar Missile Defense system, serving at various locations in the US and Europe. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He then followed his passion and formal training in photography to Denver where he joined Ward Photo, a commercial photography business. He eventually purchased that business and ran it very successfully until his retirement in 2007.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Edith Sampson, and his brother, Jim. He is survived by his sister, Mary Heide of Pittsburg, Kansas and her children Gail Boyer and Scott Heide and by Jim's wife Billy Jean Sampson and their children Sandi and Mike. Larry's Colorado "family" included Jack and Jane Sampson and their three children, Stephanie, Mark, and Heather. Larry enjoyed a long friendship with Karen McClure, who currently resides in Estes Park, CO.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Gordon Parks Foundation at https://secure.donorpro.com/gordonparks
Remembrances are being shared at Legacy.com
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 8, 2019