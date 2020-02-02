|
PEPER, LAURETTA BALDWIN
November 25, 1929 - January 26, 2020
Loving wife and mother. Three sons, seven grand- children, three great grandchildren. BA Baylor 1956, M.Ed. Temple 1970, D.Ed. U. Southern California 1982. Elementary teacher and college instructor. Loving wife of John B. Peper. Services 11 AM, Wednesday, February 12th, Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, 10150 East Belleview Ave., Englewood, CO 80111. Details for In lieu of Flowers, Obituary and Tribute Wall please visit www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020