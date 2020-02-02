Denver Post Obituaries
|
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church
10150 East Belleview Ave.
Englewood, CO
Lauretta Baldwin Peper

Lauretta Baldwin Peper Obituary
PEPER, LAURETTA BALDWIN
November 25, 1929 - January 26, 2020

Loving wife and mother. Three sons, seven grand- children, three great grandchildren. BA Baylor 1956, M.Ed. Temple 1970, D.Ed. U. Southern California 1982. Elementary teacher and college instructor. Loving wife of John B. Peper. Services 11 AM, Wednesday, February 12th, Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, 10150 East Belleview Ave., Englewood, CO 80111. Details for In lieu of Flowers, Obituary and Tribute Wall please visit www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -