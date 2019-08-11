|
Youngblood, LaVonne Eva
LaVonne Youngblood, former Wheat Ridge, Colorado resident, 87, passed away quietly on July 31, 2019 at Dove Valley Assisted Living in Phoenix, AZ.
LaVonne was born July 25, 1932 in Franklin County, Hampton, Iowa to Agnes Simonsen and Carl V Soland. LaVonne was raised the youngest of four children on the family farm. She graduated from High School in Hampton, Iowa. She married Earnest Youngblood July 2, 1954 in Denver, Colorado. They moved to Wheat Ridge, Colorado, where LaVonne worked and Retired as the Executive Secretary to the Mayor and City Administrator of the City of Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
She is survived by her Son Todd, daughter-in-Law Cindy, Grandson Dane, Grand Daughter Renea, and two Great-grandchildren, Isabella and Vincent. She is preceded in death by her Daughter Barbara Youngblood, Son Tim Youngblood, Husband Earnest Youngblood, Mother Agnes Soland and Father Carl Soland.
LaVonne will be laid to rest next to her late husband Earnest and daughter Barbara at the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
A private service will be held by the immediate family at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Fisher Center Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Online condolences may be left at HansenMortuary.com.
