Lawrence L. Downey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Downey, Lawrence L.
"Larry"

Lawrence "Larry" L. Downey, age 84, of Littleton, CO, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020. His wife, daughter, and son were by his side. He had battled blood cancer for the last five years.
Larry was born in Wichita, Kansas, on July 12, 1935, to Verner Lee and Willie Mae Downey. Dr. Downey, was a Professor of Government and Public Administration, at the University of Baltimore from 1977-2004. In 2011, he and his wife, Josephine Carrasco Downey, moved to Littleton, Colorado, to be closer to their daughter, Laura Travis Downey.
One of Larry's loves, was to support higher education via donations to the Joan Hargrove Political Science Scholarship at Wichita State University.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved