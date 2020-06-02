Downey, Lawrence L.

"Larry"



Lawrence "Larry" L. Downey, age 84, of Littleton, CO, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020. His wife, daughter, and son were by his side. He had battled blood cancer for the last five years.

Larry was born in Wichita, Kansas, on July 12, 1935, to Verner Lee and Willie Mae Downey. Dr. Downey, was a Professor of Government and Public Administration, at the University of Baltimore from 1977-2004. In 2011, he and his wife, Josephine Carrasco Downey, moved to Littleton, Colorado, to be closer to their daughter, Laura Travis Downey.

One of Larry's loves, was to support higher education via donations to the Joan Hargrove Political Science Scholarship at Wichita State University.





