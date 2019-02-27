Home

Lawrence (Larry) A. McNamee, 89, of Aurora, CO, passed away February 3, 2019.

Larry was born February 24, 1929 in Minot, North Dakota to James and Ruth McNamee. He married Joan Luckett June 14, 1957. After Joan's passing in 1983, Larry met Carolyn Allabashi who was his loving friend and partner until his death. He was a Draftsman and a Design Specialist for the City of Denver and The Stearns-Catalytic company until he retired in 1985.

Larry was preceded in death by his first wife Joan, his father James, mother Ruth, brothers James, Patrick, Joe, and Paul, and sister Mary Ruth.

Larry is survived by partner Carolyn Allabashi, daughters Judy McNamee (Don), Pat Rosendale (Jeff), sister Catherine Rodriguez-Nieto (Alcides), grand children Becky Garrett (Jake) and Jake Rosendale (Kate), and great grand-children Naomi and Sophie Garrett, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services are pending. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Larry's name to or the Denver Rescue Mission.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
