Sparks, Lee 07/05/1991 - 11/11/2019 Lee Charles Sparks was born July 5th, 1991 in Denver, Colorado. He passed away November 11th, 2019 at the age of 28. He was always outside, wether he was riding his motorcycle, fishing, or hunting. He had such a big laugh it could fill a room. Lee had more tattoos than he had freckles, and every one had a story he'd love to tell you- if you'd buy him a shot first. He is deeply loved and missed by his family. Lee is survived by his father, William Sparks, who raised Lee with a love of adventure and the outdoors. His mother, Kimberly Stoner, who taught him to find the beauty in the little things. And his younger sister, Lesley Sparks, who grew up together fighting and sharing Halloween costumes. There are no planned funeral services at this time.

