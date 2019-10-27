|
Stephani, Leila
03/02/1960 - 10/21/2019
Leila was the beloved wife of Robert Owen Stephani. Leila loved and accepted everyone she met, she is and always will be greatly loved by her family. She was passionate about raising dogs to compete in agility and she was pursuing a new career in Animal Acupressure and Massage. Her three dogs, Pippin, Fina and Tululah Jane (Lula) will miss her greatly! Leila's untimely passing is heartbreaking and she will be deeply missed.
Leila graduated from Kent Denver School and Metro State University she received a Ph.D. in Statistics at the University of New Mexico. Leila worked as a photographer for the Sentinel Papers, as a Statistician in the Health Care field and a teacher. She was married to Kyle Nelson for 21 years. In 2015, Leila married Bob, her college sweetheart. Leila was born in Denver, Colorado and regularly attended Wellspring Englewood Church. She is predeceased by her brother Frank Drake Stanley and her father William Stanley. She is survived by her husband Bob, mother Virginia Lasell Westgaard, sister Helen Stanley Baker and nephew Morgan Baker, her two stepdaughters; Sarah Jane Castillo Stephani and Elizabeth Anne Castillo Stephani and step-son; PFC Peter Owen Castillo Stephani.
A Celebration of Leila's life will be held at Wellspring Church, 4300 S Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113; November 2nd at 2:00PM
If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to Leila's : Arizona Cattle Dog Rescue: https://arizonacattledogrescue.org/
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019