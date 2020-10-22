1/1
Leizer Molk
1920 - 2020
Dr. Leizer Molk, Denver. Husband of the late Daphne Molk. Survived by beloved companion Fidella Brown. Father of Dr. Barry Molk, Dr. Kevin (Nina) Molk, Alan (Helen Dickens) Molk. Grandfather of Shari (Gary) Beaudette, Dr. Gary Molk, Ben (Sarah) Molk, Brian (Amy) Molk, Doreen (Pat Henthorn) Molk, Sarah Rose Molk, and Claire Molk. Great-grandfather of Dillon & Shayla Beaudette, Daphne & Lillian Molk, Theodore Molk, and Colette Henthorn. Contributions to Central City Opera, National Jewish Hospital, or BMH-BJ Congregation; Private graveside, Friday, 11:00am. Public LiveStream is available on Feldman Mortuary's YouTube Channel.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
