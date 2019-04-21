|
Donaghe, Leo
December 22, 1925 - April 7, 2019
Gunner
Leo Donaghe passed peacefully on the morning of April 7, 2019. Leo is survived by his wife Edna Earl of 65 years; their daughters: Charlotte Bair and Charlene Dodson and husband Randy Dodson; three grandchildren: Jamie Bair and partner Heather Chamberlain, Benjamin Lowe and wife Chelsea, Devin Robinson and husband Noel; and three great grandchildren: Tyler Aiden Scott Lowe, Leo Anthony Robinson and Elizabeth Aryn DeeLee Lowe.
Leo and Edna Earl moved to Denver, Colorado in August 1958 where they lived until January 2019 when they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Leo served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until 1947 as a gunner in the Pacific Theatre during WWII and again from 1950 to 1951 in Guam during the Korean War. After moving to Colorado, Leo worked in a civilian capacity at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal until he retired in 1982.
Leo was a member of several Masonic organizations and the Disabled American Veterans.
Services will be held in Fort Smith, Arkansas at a date not yet determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's name to the .
