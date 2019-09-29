|
|
Cardenas, Leo E.
February 8, 1935 - September 18, 2019
On Wednesday, September 18th, Leo E. Cardenas, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 84. The oldest of five siblings, Mr. Cardenas was born on February 8th, 1935 in Del Rio, TX to Oscar F. and Gertrudes Cardenas. In December of 1957 he married Odilia Garcia of Alice, TX. Later the couple would move to San Antonio, TX where they raised three children: Yvonne, Larry and Randy. It was during his formative years where Mr. Cardenas began his passion for writing. Mr. Cardenas attended San Felipe H.S. in Del Rio, TX, where he served as editor of the school newspaper and class president. Mr. Cardenas went on to attend the University of Texas in Austin where he obtained a degree in Journalism. After graduating, Mr. Cardenas accepted a job with the San Antonio Express Newspaper as a journalist. Later in his career, he would become the Assistant City Editor and the only Hispanic in management for a major newspaper at that time. As Mr. Cardenas began to hone his leadership skills, he found a new calling and accepted a position within the U.S. Department of Justice, and moved his family to Washington D.C. There he worked as a specialist and assistant to the Director of the Community Relations Service. Within a short time, he would move his family to Denver for a promotion and new title as Regional Director for the Community Relations Service. Still, his love of writing would lead Mr. Cardenas to further write for various Hispanic news organizations and magazines. He went on to help guide and print a national magazine for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Mr. Cardenas retired from the Community Relations Service in 1995, but later returned to work for the U.S. Census Bureau as an area manager for the 2000 and 2010 Census. In a 2009 Interview for La Voz magazine, Mr. Cardenas said, "Never underestimate the power of an education. It's the engine to your journey in life that will lead to all of the things that are important to you and you alone." Mr. Cardenas loved to play golf, and during his retirement years, would find plenty of time for the game. He also loved his family and especially loved watching his grandchildren grow and develop into their careers. Our hearts are sad and we will miss him and will remember him as a kind, loving, and very generous person.
Leo is survived by his wife, Odilia, his three children: Yvonne, Larry (Lisa) and Randy of Denver, CO. Leo is also survived by his siblings; Olivia Cardenas of San Antonio, TX; Oscar Cardenas (Lupe) of San Antonio, TX; Isaac Cardenas of Fullerton, CA; and Alda (Frank) Lomas of Austin, TX. In addition, Leo is survived by his grandchildren: Breana, Leah, Kira and Connor and many dear and beloved nieces and nephews. Leo was preceded in death by his father, Oscar F. Cardenas, and mother, Gertrudes Cardenas.
A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be on October 14th, 11am, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80219.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 29, 2019