Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Enderle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Enderle


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Enderle Obituary
Enderle, Leo
June 18, 1950 - December 26, 2019

Leo R. Enderle died on December 26, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the son of Earl and Betty Enderle born on June 18, 1950 in Denver, Colorado. He was one of five children, Patricia Rector, Karen Laferty (deceased), Michael Enderle, and Kathy Lomax(deceased).
Leo leaves behind his devoted wife and best friend, Margaret (Maggie) Enderle, whom he married on May 30, 1985. He was a loving stepfather to Maggie's two children, Jennifer Wulf (Crane) and Jason Crane, with whom he was a vital partner in raising. Leo was a wonderful grandfather to Jennifer and Mark Wulf's two daughters, Shayla (14) and Corinthia (12).
A memorial service is pending in the Denver area during the upcoming summer. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The ALS Association Florida Chapter at 3242 Parkside Center Circle
Tampa, FL 33619
For full obituary and online condolences please visit: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -