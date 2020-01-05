|
|
Enderle, Leo
June 18, 1950 - December 26, 2019
Leo R. Enderle died on December 26, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was the son of Earl and Betty Enderle born on June 18, 1950 in Denver, Colorado. He was one of five children, Patricia Rector, Karen Laferty (deceased), Michael Enderle, and Kathy Lomax(deceased).
Leo leaves behind his devoted wife and best friend, Margaret (Maggie) Enderle, whom he married on May 30, 1985. He was a loving stepfather to Maggie's two children, Jennifer Wulf (Crane) and Jason Crane, with whom he was a vital partner in raising. Leo was a wonderful grandfather to Jennifer and Mark Wulf's two daughters, Shayla (14) and Corinthia (12).
A memorial service is pending in the Denver area during the upcoming summer. Details to follow.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The ALS Association Florida Chapter at 3242 Parkside Center Circle
Tampa, FL 33619
For full obituary and online condolences please visit: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020