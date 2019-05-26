|
Cessa, Leona
02/25/1928 - 05/21/2019
Leona M Cessa "Noni" was born in Cedar Edge, Colorado February 25, 1928 passed away May 21st, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband Steve Cessa (1988), her brothers Melvin, Howard and Norman. She is survived by her son Mike (Vicki), grandson Tony, great grandson Jacob, two brothers Wayne & Ken Ragsdale, numerous nieces & nephews. Noni will be remembered as a giving & caring person. She was very involved with her Church, Wheat Ridge Lutheran. Noni had many friends, always keeping busy. She loved to make Christmas cookies & candy for family & friends. A memorial service will be held at the Aspen Mortuary Chapel, 6370 Union Street, Arvada, CO on June 5th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019