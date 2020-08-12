1/1
Leona Rothwell
1926 - 2020
Rothwell, Leona
8/23/1926 - 8/4/2020

Leona Marie Rothwell (Myers) of Denver, CO, formerly of Youngstown, OH, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. She was born to Hannah and George Myers. She married Harold Leroy Rothwell Sr. on January 19, 1946. They were married for 62 years when he preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by her son Harold Rothwell Jr., his wife Cathy and two Grandchildren, Liz Millette and Greg Rothwell. She was one of eight: Virginia Myers (dec), George T. (Ted) Myers, Robert William (Bill) Myers (dec), Richard Myers, Amy Falasca, Barbara Cercone and Nancy Roberts. Leona was a joy to be around. She had a great sense of humor, with a sharp wit, and was an avid Scrabble player. She will be interred at Ft Logan Nat'l Cemetery, Denver, CO with her husband. Please consider a donation to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street, Ste. 104 Manchester, NH 03101 or Food Bank of the Rockies Community First Foundation, 5855 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80003 in memoriam.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
