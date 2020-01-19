|
Surprenant, Leonard A.
Leonard A. Surprenant, 67, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Leonard was born on October 30, 1952 in Kankakee, Illinois, the fourth of 11 children born to Rose Data Surprenant and Leonard J. Surprenant. After leaving Kankakee as a young man, Leonard lived in Carbondale, IL, Springfield MO, Chicago, IL, Denver, CO, and Kansas City, KS before finally settling in Omaha in 2014 to be near his son and grandchildren. In addition to being an unwavering Bernie supporter and Cubs fan, Leonard was a committed, energetic and gifted teacher at the Denver Inner City Parish in Colorado for many years. Leonard loved his children and grandchildren beyond measure. He was an avid reader, innate philosopher, fantastic story-teller and court jester. He lived his own version of the great American novel that he meant to but never wrote- lyrical, full of joy, courage, sadness, regret, absurdity, humor and great love. His indomitable spirit will be greatly missed.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, his ex-wife Lisa Gilmore Surprenant and his eldest brother, Leo Surprenant. He is survived by his son Eryn Surprenant and Eryn's two children, of Omaha, Nebraska and his daughter Alena Lindsay and her husband and two children, of Melbourne Australia. He is also survived by his 6 brothers, 3 sisters, 17 nieces and nephews and Sandra, his close friend of many decades.
The family is not having a funeral service but plans a future memorial and interment in Kansas City when his far-flung family can gather together.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Leonard to Denver Inner City Parish, www.dicp.org, a Denver based non-profit community services organization that provides Education and Youth Development, Hunger Relief, Health and Wellness and Community Support.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020