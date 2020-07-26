1/1
Leonard Armijo
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armijo, Leonard
April 28, 1956 - July 18, 2020

Leonard W. Armijo, recent resident of Albuquerque, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born April 28, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Uvaldo and Annie. He is preceded in death by his father Uvaldo. Leonard is survived by his two sons, Leonardo and Jarred and the mother of his children, Cat, of Denver, CO; his siblings, Judy and husband Mike, of Granada Hills, CA, Annabel and husband Manny, of Rio Rancho, NM, Larry and wife Annette, of North Richland Hills, TX, Chuck and wife Annette of Lakewood, CO. His remains will rest in his beloved Colorado. inmemoriamservices.com/obituary/leonard-armijo


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
In Memoriam
7290 W. 119th Place
Broomfield, CO 80020
303-997-6667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved