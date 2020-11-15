Johnson, Leonard D.
June 19, 1931 - November 3, 2020
Leonard D. Johnson passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born June 19, 1931 in Winnetoon, Nebraska and graduated from Creighton High School. After farming several years he served in the US Marine Corp. during the Korean War. On October 2, 1955 he married Lois Mattern and they made their home in Denver. Leonard operated his insurance business, Kent Agency, Inc. for many years. He was known for his interest in golf and financial and business expertise. Leonard leaves his wife of 65 years Lois, son, Gregory D. Johnson (Elizabeth Ann), daughter Dr. Julie Johnson Bogdan (Chet), Granddaughter Riley Jae Bogdan, 2 sisters, Evelyn Hays and Thelma Muller, nieces and nephews. Due to Covid there will be a family service at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friends of Man, P.O. Box 937, Littleton, CO 80160 303-798-2342 or a charity of your choice