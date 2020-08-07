1/1
Leonard "Gene" Hild
Hild, Leonard "Gene"
Feb. 16, 1927 - July 30, 2020

Gene Hild, 93, of Aurora died from complications of pneumonia. Born and raised in Pekin, Ill., one of four children, Gene left home to join the Navy in 1945. Honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class in 1946, he subsequently graduated from Bradley University. He married Marilyn A. Handrock on April 3, 1955, in Crystal Lake, Ill. Shortly after that, they moved to Colorado, where they adopted and raised two children. Gene worked in several school districts in Colorado as a teacher, counselor and administrator before retiring from Boulder Valley Public Schools in 1982. He loved to golf, dance, read and travel. He was a lifelong libertarian, kind, stubborn, loyal, generous, independent and opinionated. He taught two of his grandsons how to ride bikes and play tennis. Gene was preceded in death by wife Marilyn in 1990 and is survived by his partner Bonnie Rae Martin, originally from Pekin, Ill. He also is survived by his children, Heidi Hild (Mark Shaw) of Wheat Ridge; son Eric Hild (Kim) of Bellevue, Wash.; sister Carol Duran (Jerry) of East Peoria, Ill.; brother Ronald Hild of St. Petersburg, Fla.; nine nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren. No memorial is planned, but a graveside service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Donations can be made in Gene's name to a charity that resonates with your memory of him.


Published in Denver Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 16, 2020.
