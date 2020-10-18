1/
Leonard Joseph McAllister
1929 - 2020

McAllister, Leonard Joseph
January 18, 1929 - October 6, 2020

Leonard Joseph McAllister born January 18, 1929 in Collyer, Kansas. He was a life long world traveler and left this world for his final journey on October 6, 2020. He is survived by his children; Cynthia Mearsha, Melody (Gary) Clifford, Jerry (Suzan Elliot) McAllister; 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son, Thomas McAllister and son in law, Robert Mearsha. Services will be at Crown Hill, Saturday, October 24th. Please contact family for service details as space is limited.




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
