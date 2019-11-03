Home

Leslie Woods

Woods, Leslie
12/30/1969 - 10/25/2019

Leslie Katherine
(Pitchford) Woods passed away peacefully with family members by her side in Vallejo, California. Leslie was born to Paula and Joel in Colorado and moved to California at age 17. She is survived by her parents, husband Justin, his children Savannah and Zachary, brother Christopher, stepmother Ellen, niece Kate, nephew Stephen, Grandma Nancy, and many other relatives. We will always cherish and remember Leslie for her loving kindness, generosity, humor, and love of animals and water sports. Contributions may be made to Monterey Bay Aquarium or the animal rescue group of your choice.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
