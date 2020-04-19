Lewis E. Short, a Lakewood resident and native Coloradoan, passed away April 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josephine (Jo); his children, Jim, Leon and Marlene; and his grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Bennet and Maggie. Lewis was born on September 8, 1933 in Pueblo, Colorado to Bennett and Louise Short and he grew up in Pueblo. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation he worked for GE, Dow Chemical and Ball Aerospace; and in 1975 he became the manager of the Lakewood Water District. He retired as a private water consultant to municipal districts. He served on the Metro Denver Water Board for 30 years and on the Green Mountain Water Board for 37 years. After his retirement in 1995, he put his tools to use as a self-employed handyman. Lewis raised his family in Lakewood, always making sure his children were involved in all life had to offer. He was involved in Boy Scouts serving as the Troop Leader and lead many 50-mile backpacking trips, led many family ski trips, and taught his children home and auto repair. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman and enjoyed spending family time at his mountain cabin. Services to be announced.

Published in www.denverpost.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020.