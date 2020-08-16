1/1
Lilian (St. Pierre) Koehn
1937 - 2020
Koehn, Lilian (St. Pierre)
"Lil"
September 3, 1937 - August 11, 2020

Lil was born in Lake Andes, South Dakota, the youngest of six sisters and two brothers. Lil met her future husband, LeRoy, at the tender age of fourteen and married shortly after she graduated from high school, beginning a 36-year marriage and a life-long relationship. Lil and LeRoy moved to Denver in 1955 and raised two wonderful children, Randall, and Tamara.

Lil was active and engaged her entire life. She loved her family, grand-dogs, square dancing, and Black Hawk! Lil passed the evening of August 11th at the age of 82, due to complications from an auto-immune disease.

Lil is remembered as a laid-back, witty, and caring mother, a friend to her friends and person who was always there to help, listen, and guide. She is missed.

Funeral services will be held at Olinger Highland Mortuary in Thornton, CO on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 10:30AM




Published in Denver Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
3034516674
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Barbara Jiuliano
Friend
August 15, 2020
Lil was our special friend. We played cards, worked together at one time, laughed and cried together. To Randy and Tammy, know that your mom was happy, loved her family and will be missed by all of her friends. She was special. Remember the good times and may your hearts heal with the tender memories of her.
Beverly Reynolds
Friend
