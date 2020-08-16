Koehn, Lilian (St. Pierre)

"Lil"

September 3, 1937 - August 11, 2020



Lil was born in Lake Andes, South Dakota, the youngest of six sisters and two brothers. Lil met her future husband, LeRoy, at the tender age of fourteen and married shortly after she graduated from high school, beginning a 36-year marriage and a life-long relationship. Lil and LeRoy moved to Denver in 1955 and raised two wonderful children, Randall, and Tamara.



Lil was active and engaged her entire life. She loved her family, grand-dogs, square dancing, and Black Hawk! Lil passed the evening of August 11th at the age of 82, due to complications from an auto-immune disease.



Lil is remembered as a laid-back, witty, and caring mother, a friend to her friends and person who was always there to help, listen, and guide. She is missed.



Funeral services will be held at Olinger Highland Mortuary in Thornton, CO on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 10:30AM









