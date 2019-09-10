|
Erbes, Lillian Elizabeth
7/22/27 - 9/5/19
Lillian Elizabeth (Kaiser) Erbes passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Windsor, Colorado, to Henry and Elizabeth Kaiser (Kindsfather) and was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Walter, as well as three siblings, infant Lillian, Theodore Kaiser and Elsie Heckman. She leaves behind two sons, Walter, Jr. (Pamela) and Gary Alan (Linda), four grandchildren, Lisa Osbourne, Robert Rex Erbes, Andrea Vest and Jason Erbes, five great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews. Service on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 4785 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80211, with burial to follow at Olinger Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. See the full obituary at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 10, 2019