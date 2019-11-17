Home

Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Lillian Holthus


1926 - 2019
Lillian Holthus Obituary
Holthus, Lillian
12/12/1926 - 11/09/2019

We rejoice in the life of Lillian A. Holthus who passed away on Saturday, November 9th. Lillian is survived by her three children, Steve Holthus (Marsha), Sandra Thompson (Ken) and Vicki Holthus. Lillian was also blessed with 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The Funeral will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on January 10, 2020 at 11:00AM. Motorcade procession begins at 10:45AM from Staging area A. Reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
