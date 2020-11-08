1/1
Lillian JoAnna DeRose Constantakis
1928 - 2020
Constantakis, Lillian JoAnna DeRose
March 1, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2020

Mrs. Lillian Constantakis, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, 92, entered eternal life on September 27, 2020.
The Trisagion and Celebration of Life services were held on October 22nd and 23rd, 2020 in Michigan. Lillian was born and raised in Denver, Colorado. Lillian's mother Anna Malpiede died when she was young, and she and her brothers Jack and Bob received much love from her DeRose relatives. She met her beloved husband of 68 years, Clarence R. Constantakis, Esq. when he came to Colorado for his first two years of law school. Lillian and Clarence returned to Michigan to live and they had six children. She was the loving mother of Paula Constantakis Young, Esq. (Tom), Robert Constan, Esq. (Kim), Victoria Constan, Carol Constan Dvorak (Steve) and Jeffery Constantakis. Preceded in death by daughter Dr. Anna Marie (Constantakis) Ritsema (Chuck). Lillian made many trips to Colorado over the years to visit her relatives, and later, her daughter Paula and family. Lillian is the treasured grandmother of Natalie (Jan) and Sophie Ritsema, Dr. Lena Young, Christina Young, Dr. John Constantakis, Joseph Constantakis, Suzanne Constantakis and Justin Dvorak. She was loved by all!


Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
