|
|
Matsushima, Lillian
9/4/1929 - 7/13/2019
Lillian Matsushima (89) of Fort Lupton passed away on July 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband George and her sisters Helen Hayashi, Agnes Munesato, and Amy Enomoto. Lillian is survived by her daughters Carol (Lou) Chernak and Debbie (Mike) Hansen; sons Ron (Karen) and Larry Matsushima; brothers Perry, Roger (Betty), and Ken (Iris) Uchida; eight grandchildren Todd (Samantha) Chernak, Tim (Chiemi Ohashi) Chernak, Megan Chernak, Joe (Trish) Hansen, Kirstie, Stephi and Drew Matsushima, Amber Matsushima, and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sat., Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at Fort Lupton Buddhist Church, 720 Main St.; burial service will follow at Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville.
Published in Denver Post from July 21 to July 23, 2019