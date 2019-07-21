Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Fort Lupton Buddhist Church
720 Main St
Lillian Matsushima


1929 - 2019
Lillian Matsushima Obituary
Matsushima, Lillian
9/4/1929 - 7/13/2019

Lillian Matsushima (89) of Fort Lupton passed away on July 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband George and her sisters Helen Hayashi, Agnes Munesato, and Amy Enomoto. Lillian is survived by her daughters Carol (Lou) Chernak and Debbie (Mike) Hansen; sons Ron (Karen) and Larry Matsushima; brothers Perry, Roger (Betty), and Ken (Iris) Uchida; eight grandchildren Todd (Samantha) Chernak, Tim (Chiemi Ohashi) Chernak, Megan Chernak, Joe (Trish) Hansen, Kirstie, Stephi and Drew Matsushima, Amber Matsushima, and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sat., Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at Fort Lupton Buddhist Church, 720 Main St.; burial service will follow at Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville.
Published in Denver Post from July 21 to July 23, 2019
