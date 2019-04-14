|
|
Whelan Jones, Lillian May
September 4, 1934 - April 6, 2019
Lillian passed away on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Her parents, Frank and Martha Whelan, her brothers, Jack and Robert and sisters, Virginia, Frances and Rita, predeceased her. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Thomas Jones, daughters Patty (Dale) Arnold, Anne (Mike) Kellogg, her son, Mike Jones, her grandchildren Melissa (Tyler) Hageman, Amy (Tyler) Borzileri, Scott (Angela) Kellogg, Elizabeth (Logan) and Brad Arnold and her two great-grandsons, Lucas and James Hageman. Also surviving her is her sister, Patricia Whelan and numerous nieces and nephews.Lillian was born and raised in North Denver. She attended North High School and CU Boulder. She married Tom Jones on January 17, 1959 at St. Dominic's Church in Denver and raised her three children in Denver. Lillian's Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on April 17, 2019 at St Frances Cabrini Church,6673 W. Chatfield Ave, Littleton, CO at 10:30 am. A private committal will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019