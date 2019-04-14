Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St Frances Cabrini Church
6673 W. Chatfield Ave
Littleton, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian May Whelan Jones


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian May Whelan Jones Obituary
Whelan Jones, Lillian May
September 4, 1934 - April 6, 2019

Lillian passed away on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Her parents, Frank and Martha Whelan, her brothers, Jack and Robert and sisters, Virginia, Frances and Rita, predeceased her. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Thomas Jones, daughters Patty (Dale) Arnold, Anne (Mike) Kellogg, her son, Mike Jones, her grandchildren Melissa (Tyler) Hageman, Amy (Tyler) Borzileri, Scott (Angela) Kellogg, Elizabeth (Logan) and Brad Arnold and her two great-grandsons, Lucas and James Hageman. Also surviving her is her sister, Patricia Whelan and numerous nieces and nephews.Lillian was born and raised in North Denver. She attended North High School and CU Boulder. She married Tom Jones on January 17, 1959 at St. Dominic's Church in Denver and raised her three children in Denver. Lillian's Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on April 17, 2019 at St Frances Cabrini Church,6673 W. Chatfield Ave, Littleton, CO at 10:30 am. A private committal will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.