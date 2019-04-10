|
Yamamoto, Lillian
March 8, 1924 - April 6, 2019
Lillian Yamamoto passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 95, in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was the most gracious and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The daughter of first-generation immigrants, Lillian grew up in California with her sister and three brothers. She endured the hardship of the relocation camps during World War II. It was there that she met the love of her life, Genji (James) Yamamoto. She got a job in Cincinnati, where the rest of her family settled. They were married there, and then moved to Colorado to begin a long and loving life together and raise a family. Lillian was a loving housewife and mother and later worked as an office manager. She enjoyed traveling around the world with her family and friends. Her most memorable trips were family trips to Japan and Germany. Lillian loved taking her children and grandchildren to meet relatives in Japan and introducing them to their heritage. And she always enjoyed taking care of her animals. In later years, Lillian enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Linda, daughter-in-law, Dorothy, and her grandsons, Jimmy and Davey. She loved her cross-word puzzles and movies and sushi. Lillian had the most gracious soul and never had an unkind word for anybody. She faced many challenges and never complained. She pushed forward with tenacious fortitude for her wish to live long and live well which was unmatched. She loved and was loved deeply. Lillian was humble, kind, modest and always finding joy and giving joy. She truly graced the world with her sweet and lovely presence and will be so dearly missed. Funeral service Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Ivy Chapel at Fairmount, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver 80247.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019