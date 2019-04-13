|
Dillon, Linda
August 25, 1940 - March 19, 2019
On March 19, 2019, Linda Dillon passed away peacefully at age 78 after a brief struggle with central nervous system lymphoma.
Linda was born to Paul and Ruth Voss of Berkeley, California in 1940. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley in the late 1960s with an elementary teaching credential, she taught second grade for several years in Alameda, California. In 1978, she, with her second husband and daughter Lenore, moved to Colorado where she would remain for the rest of her life.
Colorado meant a new start where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Information Management from Regis University in Denver. Then, she subsequently worked for several years for HCA Healthcare as a health information manager. However, the organization where she excelled was the Internal Revenue Service: Criminal Investigation Division. She retired as an IRS Investigative Analyst on December 31, 2018 after 17 years of service. The Denver Criminal Investigation Division was an immensely supportive group and Linda loved working there.
The outdoors has always called to Linda. During her Berkeley years, she was a snow camper and snowshoer, leading winter camping trips and teaching winter survival skills with her second husband.
Once in Colorado, the mountains beckoned. Linda seized these opportunities, climbing all 53 of Colorado's fourteeners. Through the auspices of the Colorado Mountain Club, Linda trained for her successful ascents; difficult Culebra was her last ascent, completed in the summer of 2002.
Although Linda was first a cross-country skier, she graduated to telemarking. Before retiring, she accomplished two days of skiing in December, 2018. And in summers, she enjoyed hiking and backpacking trips in Colorado as well as other southwestern venues with her New Mexico friends of many years.
Linda was also an avid traveler, beginning with her junior college year in Germany. In later years, she found opportunities to visit Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, and India among other places.
Quilting gave Linda infinite opportunities for creative expression in the selection of the design, the colors, and the overall pattern.
Linda's life was an engaged, energetic and enthusiastic one. She found and made lifelong friends at whatever jobs, endeavors or activities she embraced. She was good listener and a witty wordsmith. She was playful; she had a great sense of humor yet could be serious and thoughtful when the occasion demanded.
Her first husband Daniel Dillon and beloved pets: dogs Moqui, Nootka and cat Chinle predeceased her.
She is survived by her daughter, Lenore Dillon of Rio Vista, California, her sister Nancy Tucker of Los Altos, California, her cousin Meri Meskis of Fort Bragg, California, and second husband, Bob Odland of Santa Cruz, California.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019