Linda Karagas


1941 - 2019
Karagas, Linda
2/13/1941 - 7/17/2019

Linda Ray (Hance) Karagas died Wednes- day, July 17, 2019. Private family burial, Monday, July 29th.,10:30 A.M. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Reception to follow, Monday, July 29th., 2:00 P.M. at The Academy, 970 Aurora Avenue, Boulder, CO. Contributions: Safehouse at https://www. safehousealliance.org/ or to Susan G. Komen/Colorado at https://komencolorado.org/. For a full obituary or to send an online messae to the family, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 24, 2019
