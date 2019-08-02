|
|
Lapp, Linda
August 03, 1944 - July 20, 2019
Linda Lee Lapp, 74, of Sugar City, CO, passed away Saturday, July 20, while in the company of family, at her residence. Linda was born in Denver, CO on August 3, 1944, a daughter of the late Ameliabel (Lorenzen) and Wallace Clifford Sultz. Linda graduated from high school in Denver. She was the wife of Donald Wayne Lapp, they were married on Oct. 9, 1965 in Denver, CO.
She is survived by her husband Don of the home;daughter Zina (Randy) Lott, of Yellville, AR;daughter Dani (Mike) Jennings, of Milliken, CO; daughter Lisa Barth, of Greeley, CO; brother Eddie (Leona) Sultz, of Federal Heights, CO; sister Mary (Clint) Keithline, of Littleton, CO. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers.
Linda was a shining light in so may lives, a life long lover, an extrodanry mother and grandmother and a true friend. Dedicated and passionate in every aspect of life. She was one whom found pleasure in the little things and loved to spend her time surrounded by the people who made her life so fulfilling. An artist in so many different crafts and hobbies and loved to spend her time having fun. Her laughter was contagious and she surely will be missed.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019