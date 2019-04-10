|
Pastor, Linda Lou
November 15, 1936 - April 1, 2019
In remembrance of Linda Lou "Pass" Pastor, born November 15, 1936, passed to her heavenly home April 1, 2019 from cancer. Linda was born in Lubbock, TX and is survived by one brother (Robert) and two sisters (Mary and Priscilla). Linda graduated from Sterling High School in 1954. She attended the Presbyterian School of Nursing, an affiliate of the University of Denver, where she studied to be a Registered Nurse, specializing in OB/Gyn. Following graduation, Linda married Colburn D. Pastor in 1958. Colburn preceded her in death in 2008. Linda has five children - Jeffrey, Judy (McKenna), Timothy, Thomas and Matthew. Linda was also a loving grandmother to four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Bryan McKenna. Linda obtained her Masters of Divinity and was also recognized as a Certified Hospital Chaplain. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 - 2:00pm in Smith Hall at Covenant Village of Colorado, 9153 Yarrow Street, Westminster, CO 80021. The family requests that in her memory, donations be made to the Benevolence Fund at Covenant Village of Colorado at the address listed above. Memo - Benevolence.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019