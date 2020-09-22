Seydel, Linda Marie02/17/1950 - 09/18/2020Linda Marie Seydel, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at Sky Ridge Medical Center at the age of 70 after a three-year battle with cancer.Linda was admired by her friends and family for her unwavering strength and dedication to caring for others.Linda is survived by her five children Michael (Adella), Angelita, Joseph (Dana), Matthew and Nicholas, grandchildren Emme and Carter Seydel, and three sisters, Dolores, Janet, and Nancy. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and LaVone Kofron.Services will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church Thursday September 24th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.