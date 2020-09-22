1/
Linda Marie Seydel
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seydel, Linda Marie
02/17/1950 - 09/18/2020

Linda Marie Seydel, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at Sky Ridge Medical Center at the age of 70 after a three-year battle with cancer.
Linda was admired by her friends and family for her unwavering strength and dedication to caring for others.
Linda is survived by her five children Michael (Adella), Angelita, Joseph (Dana), Matthew and Nicholas, grandchildren Emme and Carter Seydel, and three sisters, Dolores, Janet, and Nancy. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and LaVone Kofron.
Services will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church Thursday September 24th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved