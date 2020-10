Rea, Linda "Lyn"May 26, 1947 - October 16, 2020Linda "Lyn" Rea passed away October 16th, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Lyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, G. Wayne Rea as well as son Kyle, daughter in law Andrea Rea and daughter Chanda Rea. Lyn loved her grandchildren Hailey, Jayden, Taryn, Brett and Evan with all of her heart. Lyn was born to William J. Markwardt and Clara (Markwardt) Person. She is survived by sisters: Janet Day, Carol Moore, Nita Person and many cousins, nephews and nieces.