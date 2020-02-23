|
|
Deibel, Lindsay Kate
November 29, 1961 - February 8, 2020
Lindsay Kate Deibel, age 58, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Sky Ridge Medical Center on the afternoon of February 8, 2020.
Lindsay was born on November 29, 1961 in Oneonta, New York. After childhood stops in Dallas and Massachusetts, her family settled in Littleton, Colorado, where Lindsay grew up as a child. Her family moved to Douglas County, where she attended Douglas County High School.
Lindsay graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Colorado College in 1984. She was a successful sales executive for Xerox Corporation, with subsequent stops in the cellular communications industry and the mortgage banking industry. She later retired in order to focus on raising her two beautiful daughters, Ivy and Isabelle Deibel.
Lindsay is survived by her husband, Bob, her daughters, Ivy, 26, and Isabelle, 22, her mother, Donna Case Peck, and her father, Allen Peck. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers, Scott Peck and Kevin Peck. All reside locally except for daughter Ivy, who lives and works in New York City.
A community memorial/celebration of Lindsay's life will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 3:30pm at The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Denver, at 1111 14th Street, 80202. Friends and relatives are welcome to attend the celebration, with a reception to follow at the Four Seasons.
Memorial contributions in Lindsay's honor are welcome at the following organizations:
Best Friends Animal Society
www.bestfriends.org
Sarcoma Foundation of America
www.curesarcoma.org
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 23, 2020