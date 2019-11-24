Denver Post Obituaries
|
Lindsay Smith


1939 - 2019
Lindsay Smith Obituary
Smith, Lindsay
June 21,1939 - November 18, 2019

Born in Yankton, S.D., Lindsay lived a long, rewarding life. Well, until recently. Two months to the day after his 80th birthday, he was diagnosed with liver cancer, which is how he eventually ended up in today's obituary section of this paper. Enough about that. Lindsay is survived by his wonderful family: Donna, loving wife of 52 years; four children, son Bradley, and daughters Debra, and twin daughters Jennifer and Kimberly, along with five grandchildren: Kendall, Carey Ella, Thea, Levi, and Loretta. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur; mother, Loretta; and younger brother, Curtis. He grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and is a graduate of Marshall University, Huntington, W. Va., with a BA in journalism.Since obituaries in The Denver Post are outrageously expensive, if you'd like to know more about Lindsay's life - some of it may be interesting - please go to HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2019
