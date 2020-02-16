|
|
Robert, Lipton
Robert Lipton of Lakewood Colorado, passed away at the age of 92 on December 16, 2019. He was born in New York City in 1927 to Gertrude and Maxwell Lipton. He attended Indiana State University and served with the Merchant Marines in WWII. He graduated Cornell Law School working ?rst in New York City, moving to Denver Colorado in 1952. He married Mary Ann Lipton in 1956 and is survived by his sons Robert Lipton, Michael Lipton and daughter Kelly Lipton Roy, his brother Harold Lipton and the love of Robert's life - Elaine (Skip) Beck. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Lipton and his son Geo?rey Lipton. He was a voracious reader, a member of Mensa, loved tennis and bridge. His endearing wit, optimism, and sense of humor will truly be missed.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020