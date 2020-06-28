Bussell, Lisa Chase
On June 25th, 2020, Lisa Bussell, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 68. Lisa was born in Rock Island, IL to Ralph and Diana Chaney. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from the University of Northern Colorado and taught K-6 for 35 years. Lisa married Clark Bussell and were each other's soul mates for 46 years.They raised a daughter, Katherine, and a son, Benjamin, and have two grandchildren, Jaymz and Shaun. Lisa had a passion for teaching and touched the lives, hearts and minds of many children. It was said that Lisa was "born laughing" which she continued throughout her life. At her request, no services will be held. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to ColoradoGives.org
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.