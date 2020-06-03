Ciancio, Lisa2/25/1957 - 5/27/2020Lisa Hoffman Ciancio, 63, of Westminster, Colorado died May 27, 2020, from pneumonia. Lisa, a Colorado native, was born on February 25, 1957, in Denver, Colorado to Beverly and Daniel Hoffman. Lisa graduated from Littleton High School in 1975. Lisa had many loves including her family, jazz cruises, shopping at the Mart, the water, and the diversity of life. She was a wild child with a gypsy soul, always looking for her next creative outlet. Lisa's colorful life took her down various paths, with art always at the core of those paths and opportunities. Her most recent passion became fused glass artwork. Her glass pieces were truly unique; a mirror of her thoughts, her love, her passions, all fused into various beautiful creations that many of those in her life will cherish forever. Lisa's other passion was the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF). Lisa was instrumental in advocating for and paving the way for those who experience hair loss and tirelessly dedicated her time and knowledge to finding products and support for those people. Lisa strongly believed in giving her time to others by volunteering at various organizations including, Meals on Wheels, Access Housing, The Mary Ciancio Golf Tournament (raising money for mental health services) and Community Reach Center.She is survived by, her husband of 38 years, Gene Ciancio, her labs, Keyshia and Maggie (in spirit), her step-daughter, Cynthia Ciancio (Trevor), her grandchildren, Alisa and Andrew, her sisters, Tracy Hoffman Cockriel (Charlie) and Robin Hoffman Black (David) and her nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Casey, Jacob, Danny, and Hailey, Debra, Don Jr, Julie, Nancy, Dee Dee, Dori, David, Denise and many other loving relatives.Lisa will be remembered by her grand entrances in her trademark look including her sparkly accessories, bright and flowy clothing, fuchsia lipstick, smell of her perfume, and magnetic personality. Lisa had an energy and spirit that is unmatched and for those who knew her, it will be what she's most remembered for.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ASPCA and Colorado COVID Relief Fund - Mile High United Way, in Lisa's honor. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at a future date.