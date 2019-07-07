Home

Lisa Marie O'Sullivan


1963 - 2019
Lisa Marie O'Sullivan Obituary
O'Sullivan, Lisa Marie
10/21/1963 - 7/1/2019

55, of Englewood,
CO. passed away on 7/1/19,survived by her husband John, stepson John, stepdaughter Heather, parents Dr. Lynn and Elizabeth Gerringer, brother Karl (Victoria) and many loving family members and friends. Lisa graduated from South High School Pueblo in 1982,recieved a Masters Degree from Regis University. Memorial Service 9:30 AM 7/11/19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue or Wild Animal Sanctuary in Lisa's name.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019
