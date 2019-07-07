|
|
O'Sullivan, Lisa Marie
10/21/1963 - 7/1/2019
55, of Englewood,
CO. passed away on 7/1/19,survived by her husband John, stepson John, stepdaughter Heather, parents Dr. Lynn and Elizabeth Gerringer, brother Karl (Victoria) and many loving family members and friends. Lisa graduated from South High School Pueblo in 1982,recieved a Masters Degree from Regis University. Memorial Service 9:30 AM 7/11/19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Hope Cattle Dog Rescue or Wild Animal Sanctuary in Lisa's name.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019