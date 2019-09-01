|
Shearer Cooper, Lisa
July 7th, 1962 - August 8th, 2019
Lisa Anne Shearer Cooper was born July 7th, 1962, the youngest child of Carl and Anne (Theisen) Shearer, and passed away peacefully at home on August 8th, 2019 after a year-long battle with lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Matt, and her sister Tery. She is survived by her husband Chris and children Andrew and Laura. A web site has been created with a biography and condolences at https://tinyurl.com/LisaShearerCooper
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019