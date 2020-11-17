Bickford, Lois05/08/1924 - 11/13/2020Lois Jean Bickford, 96, of Littleton, Colorado passed away November 13th, 2020. Lois was born on May 8th, 1924 on a farm in Iowa to William and Mary (Mason) Barker. Lois married Russell Bickford on June 13th, 1943. After Russell was killed in Japan in WWII, Lois was a widow for 5 years until she married Kenneth Bickford on June 17th, 1950.Lois taught school for a short time and she also worked for Littleton Public Schools in food service. She was a real estate agent and Lois and Ken were very involved in Riverside Baptist Church.Lois was preceded in death by Russell (1945), Ken (2002), and sons Jim (2007) and Gary (2015.) She is survived by her son Dan (Mary), Grandchildren Amy (Don), Kevin, Laurissa (Gabriel), Nicholas, and Christopher and Great-Grandchildren Maya and Abby (Amy), Brandon and Sydney (Kevin) and Lila (Laurissa.)Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the service is limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Highline Place Hospice.