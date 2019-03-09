|
|
Pember, Lois Edith
Lois Edith (Knowles, Briggs) Pember, born on May 17, 1936 in Denver Colorado, to the late Lois Edith Knowles, and the late Jacob H Knowles, passed away at age 82 on February 21, 2019 in Rochester, Minnesota. She graduated from East High School, Denver Colorado, and attended Denver University. Lois was the loving wife of the late Norman L Pember. She is survived by her son, Norman J Briggs, and daughter in-law Debbie Briggs; daughter Lucy Schwartz and granddaughters Andi and Melanie Schwartz; brother George F Knowles, and sister in-law Jean Knowles; sister Betty Weinke and brother in-law Kurt Weinke; and nieces and nephews. Lois lived and worked in the Denver area for most of her life, moving to Rochester, Minnesota in 2013 to be closer to her granddaughters. Lois enjoyed her family and friends very much, traveling with her husband Norman Pember and her children, spoiling her grandchildren, and an occasional glass of Moscato. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Wednesday, March 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 am at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019