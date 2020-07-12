Schafer, Lois Ione



Lois Ione Schafer, age 93, died peacefully of natural causes on June 4, 2020. Lois Ione Allberry was born to William and Reba Allberry on November 14, 1926, in Globeville, Colorado. She grew up in Globeville with sisters, Doris, Betty Jean and Billie Jo and attended Horace Mann middle school where she met her future husband, Harry Schafer. They dated throughout high school and graduated (she was 16) from North High in 1943. Harry enlisted in the Navy and while on leave, he and Lois married on January 12, 1946, sharing their wedding day with her dear cousin Phyllis and Leon Haviland.

Prior to starting their family, Harry and Lois owned and operated Harry's Creamery in Globeville. Their first child, Larry William was born in 1948, followed by Jerry Alexander in 1950, Terry Wayne in 1952, Sherri Ione in 1959 and Barry Walter in 1962. They moved to Wheat Ridge to raise their family and lived there for over 60 years.

Lois supported Harry while he was a Denver Fireman, a Denver Police Detective, and bodyguard to Mayor McNichols. Lois enjoyed being a homemaker; room mother; North High School reunion organizer; team mom; coach; and Treasurer of the Denver Police Widow's Association, as well as being known by the kids' friends as the "Schafer Station Wagon Taxi Driver." She loved her role as a wife, mother, neighbor, and was a friend to many. She bowled with the same great ladies for 43 fun years. Lois enthusiastically supported her children and grandchildren in their sports activities. While Harry coached their sons' football and baseball teams, she coached daughter Sherri's softball team for 10 years, winning numerous championships. She was known to travel near and far to watch her grandkids play.

In 1979, the family suffered a devastating loss when beloved son, Terry was killed at age 27 in a tragic car accident. Lois is also preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and Harry (1994). She's survived by son Larry (Nancy), granddaughters Lisa, Stacy, great grandsons Cade and Billy; son Jerry (Kathy), grandchildren Jerry Jr. (Ruxanne), Amy, John Henry, Sarah (Mike) Wazny, great grandchildren Serena, Mikayla, Drew, Jordan, Schafer, and Louis; daughter Sherri Schafer, grandchildren Brandon Boatright, Brionna Ione (Joe) DiTirro, and great grandson Jack; and son Barry (Laurie), grandsons Cody (Hannah), Kyle (Alyssa), and great grandson Mason.

A celebration of life is planned for August 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at Fellowship Covenant Church (5615 W. 64th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003) with a reception immediately following. A private interment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery after the reception. Due to Covid-19, please check www.mem.com for any updates. Here's to dogs, frogs, bling and ka-ching - we love you, Lois!





