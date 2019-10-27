|
Lindstrom, Lois
Lois Cunniff (Lois Kennedy)
1922 - 2019
Teacher, Writer, Historian
Lois Eileen Cunniff was born to Luke and Laura (Reid) Cunniff in Toronto, Canada. The family moved to Denver, then Trinidad, Colorado. Lois was joined by siblings: Jean (Charles) Egleston, Ruth (Peter) Smelser, Alan (Shirley), Roger (Jean), Roy (Donna) and EthelAnn (Donald) Vallejos. Only two Cunniffs still survive. Lois had the benefit of excellent teachers in local schools, and graduated from Trinidad High School. By then she was working many hours in the local Kress Variety Store. She attended Trinidad State Junior College for two years working in the college office, then taught summer school before attending Colorado State College of Education (now UNC at Greeley). She continued teaching during the school year and attending school each summer achieving her B.A. degree from UNC and her M.A. degree from the University of Colorado. She taught first graders for 35 years in Lamar, Pueblo and Arvada schools, receiving the Distinguished Teacher Award from Jefferson R-1 in 1985 before she retired. In addition to writing curriculum Lois wrote the history of four churches, wrote and directed three church pageants and in 1972 she founded the Arvada Historical Society. Lois and Wallace A. (Lindy) Lindstrom were married in 1947. They moved to Arvada in 1960. In 1973 Lois served as chairwoman of the Arvada Cultural Center Committee, and the group insured the passing of a bond issue to build the present Arvada Center. Lois was the Center's first museum chairwoman. She wrote the grant placing the Arvada Flour Mill on the National Register, then wrote a grant for funding and she and Lindy led the efforts to prepare the building for a museum. Lindy died in 1984. Lois married Patrick E. Kennedy in 1997. Lois worked endlessly to gain recognition for Colorado's first documented gold discovery which happened on Ralston Creek on June 22, 1850. RALSTON'S GOLD was her last book. Lois helped establish Arvada's Historic District. She received Arvada's first Pioneer Award and the Women in History medal from Susan Anthony Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughter Linnea and her husband Tod Soderstrom, two grandsons, Perrick and Karl, two brothers, Roger and Roy, and well-loved in-laws and nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on Nov. 1st , 11:30 am at the Arvada Presbyterian Church, 5592 Independence Street.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019